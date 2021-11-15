One of the worst pieces of business that Barcelona ever did was signing Luuk de Jong on loan from Sevilla.

The target man has been an absolute disaster from the first moment that he pulled on the Blaugrana.

Signed as emergency cover because of the injuries to both Sergio Aguero and Martin Braithwaite, the games that he has played thus far have been a total embarrassment.

Chance after chance after chance has gone begging, so it’s no wonder that the club now want to go in a different direction and send him back to the Andalusian club.

However, there’s one small problem that the Catalans are unlikely to have countenanced. Sevilla don’t want him back.

He is in such poor form that it would make no sense whatsoever for them to allow Barcelona to finish his loan earlier than planned.

With Sport suggesting that he isn’t part of Xavi’s plans, it means Barca are likely to be stuck with him warming the bench for another six months at least.