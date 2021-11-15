Rangers urged to hire Manchester United coach to replace Steven Gerrard

Charlie Adam believes Manchester United coach Michael Carrick could be a good candidate to replace Steven Gerrard as Rangers manager.

The former Man Utd midfielder is highly rated for the work he’s done as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching team since his retirement from playing a few years ago, and he could now be ready to embark on a similar managerial journey to Gerrard.

Gerrard recently left Ibrox to take over as Aston Villa manager, and his time in charge of Rangers was certainly a big success for his first job in management.

Adam thinks the Scottish champions could now make a similar move in the form of Carrick, who’d also be arriving without a great deal of experience.

“I’ll throw a name in the hat. Michael Carrick – he has been at Man United, a big club, good coach,” Adam said.

“It was a gamble with Steven.

“Will they go down that same route? Will they go for an experienced name? There will only be three or four people that know.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is one of the names to be most strongly linked with the Rangers job, but it will be interesting to see if Carrick could also come into contention.