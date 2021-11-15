The next couple of transfer windows are going to be hard work indeed for Barcelona, given that it’s believed that they’ll have less than €10m to spend during January and not a great deal more than that next summer, unless sales are taken into account.

Whilst it can’t be said that the Catalan club will be shopping in the bargain basement, they will have to get creative with any deals until they’re back on their feet again.

With Xavi at the helm they might at least seem a more attractive proposition now, and certain clubs probably should be on their guard.

According to a tweet from ESPN, Barca are watching Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract situation, given that the Chelsea player is moving towards the final six months of his current deal.

What’s interesting is that it’s unlikely the Spaniard would move to the La Liga giants before next season in any event, and by which time he will be 33.

Surely therefore, any potential interest can only be of the short-term variety.

On that basis, Azpilicueta would be better advised to either stay where he is and renegotiate, or move to a club where he might be able to get a longer and more lucrative deal.