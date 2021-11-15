Chelsea are reportedly eyeing two big-name centre-back signings as they fear they could lose two key players of their own in that position.

The Blues have shown they’re ready to splash the cash in the transfer market in recent times, signing big names like Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell last summer, and bringing in Romelu Lukaku this year.

Now they could be forced into making changes at the back, with Marca reporting that the west London giants want Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt and Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The report suggests Chelsea could struggle to hold on to both Rudiger and Christensen, in what would undoubtedly be a big blow for manager Thomas Tuchel.

Still, that seems set to persuade CFC to spend big on two fine young defensive players in De Ligt and Kounde, in what could be an excellent investment.

Although neither player would come cheap, they’re both under 25, so could be superb long-term options for Chelsea in an important position.

Marca add, however, that Manchester United could also pose a threat in the race to sign Kounde.

The France international looks like just what Man Utd need right now after a poor start to the season in which Harry Maguire has looked a particular weak link in defence.

Kounde could be a major upgrade, and give the Red Devils a more solid defensive partnership alongside Raphael Varane.

Still, Kounde would probably do well to opt for Stamford Bridge over Old Trafford right now, with Tuchel guiding Chelsea to the Champions League last season and making this team favourites for the title this term.