Antonio Conte’s Man Utd transfer demands show they were right to resist the urge to hire him

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Antonio Conte reportedly wanted huge sums of money to spend in the transfer market if he took over as Manchester United manager.

The Red Devils are going through a rough patch of form at the moment, casting doubts over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at Old Trafford, but it looks like they were right not to go for Conte as his replacement.

The Italian tactician is now at Tottenham instead, and the Daily Mirror claim he wanted as much as £250million to spend over the next two transfer windows at Man Utd.

Given the investment that has already gone into this squad, it’s a bit baffling to ponder exactly how Conte felt that kind of money could be spent, with a manager of his ability surely capable of working with this current squad of world class players.

More Stories / Latest News
“The time has not yet come” – River Plate club chief makes bold claim over Aston Villa target
Manchester United send strong message of faith to David de Gea with Dean Henderson transfer plan
Liverpool and Manchester City battling for transfer of in-form Premier League star

United may well have dodged a bullet here, with Conte known for being difficult to please when it comes to transfers.

The 52-year-old’s time at Chelsea ended on a sour note for precisely this reason, and he left Inter Milan for similar reasons as their financial struggles meant that they couldn’t keep star players like Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi this summer.

More Stories Antonio Conte

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.