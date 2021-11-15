Antonio Conte’s Man Utd transfer demands show they were right to resist the urge to hire him

Antonio Conte reportedly wanted huge sums of money to spend in the transfer market if he took over as Manchester United manager.

The Red Devils are going through a rough patch of form at the moment, casting doubts over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at Old Trafford, but it looks like they were right not to go for Conte as his replacement.

The Italian tactician is now at Tottenham instead, and the Daily Mirror claim he wanted as much as £250million to spend over the next two transfer windows at Man Utd.

Given the investment that has already gone into this squad, it’s a bit baffling to ponder exactly how Conte felt that kind of money could be spent, with a manager of his ability surely capable of working with this current squad of world class players.

United may well have dodged a bullet here, with Conte known for being difficult to please when it comes to transfers.

The 52-year-old’s time at Chelsea ended on a sour note for precisely this reason, and he left Inter Milan for similar reasons as their financial struggles meant that they couldn’t keep star players like Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi this summer.