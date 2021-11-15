With continued success comes higher expectations, and that’s what Gareth Southgate is again having to contend with in the wake of a 10-0 annihilation of San Marino.

Since the former Middlesbrough man took over the national team hot-seat, the Three Lions have gone from strength to strength, and although they’ve yet to win any trophies, the identity of what Southgate is trying to do can be clearly seen.

In discussing the relative merits of Monday night’s mismatch, talkSPORT’s Perry Groves and Jason Cundy both agreed that England have to get to at least the semi-finals of World Cup 2022 as anything else will be considered a failure.