When England took to the field against San Marino, they did so knowing that a point was all that they needed for World Cup qualification.

In the end, as expected, the game was a complete mis-match, and almost gives validation to Arsene Wenger’s need for a biennial World Cup.

Once Harry Maguire had scored for the Three Lions, the floodgates were always going to open, and San Marino certainly didn’t need one of their players gifting England a second.

Before half-time, Harry Kane hit a quick fire quadruple to take him level with Gary Lineker on 48 goals for his country, just one behind Sir Bobby Charlton and five behind record holder, Wayne Rooney.

The second half took on much the same pattern as the first, with Emile Smith Rowe getting in on the act to score on his full debut.

Further goals from Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka completed a 10-0 rout.

It left England’s fans to post a few tongue in cheek messages on social media after the game.

