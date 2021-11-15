When England took to the field against San Marino, they did so knowing that a point was all that they needed for World Cup qualification.

In the end, as expected, the game was a complete mis-match, and almost gives validation to Arsene Wenger’s need for a biennial World Cup.

Once Harry Maguire had scored for the Three Lions, the floodgates were always going to open, and San Marino certainly didn’t need one of their players gifting England a second.

Before half-time, Harry Kane hit a quick fire quadruple to take him level with Gary Lineker on 48 goals for his country, just one behind Sir Bobby Charlton and five behind record holder, Wayne Rooney.

The second half took on much the same pattern as the first, with Emile Smith Rowe getting in on the act to score on his full debut.

Further goals from Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka completed a 10-0 rout.

It left England’s fans to post a few tongue in cheek messages on social media after the game.

Wasn’t exactly convincing was it lads? Scraped through, San Marino will feel robbed — Matt Pearce (@matt_pearce4033) November 15, 2021

Red card ruined the game. Could have gone either way before then. — Empyrean Gamer (@EmpyreanGamer1) November 15, 2021

Thank god it’s over! Thought they were gonna get the equaliser near the end! — Tom (@tommms) November 15, 2021

Just about got over the line, resilient performance. — Dyl (@UtdDyl) November 15, 2021

Difficult game for us tbh San Marino pushed us to the limits but we held out — Michael (@t3rrasph3re) November 15, 2021