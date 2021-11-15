There are some parallels to Harry Kane’s career for club and country with Gary Lineker.

The former Tottenham and England man retired from international duty on 48 goals, but still kept banging them in for Spurs.

With his four-goal salvo coming as part of an incredible 10 goals scored against San Marino on Monday night, that’s drawn Kane alongside Lineker.

With a good few years left at the top yet, he’ll soon surpass both Lineker and the next person on the list – Sir Bobby Charlton, who has 49.

Wayne Rooney is only a little further ahead on 53, and Kane might be expected to pass that within the year.

Far from being annoyed that he’d be pushed further down the all-time scorers list for England, Lineker sent Kane a classy tweet in the aftermath of the match.

Hello @HKane, welcome to the 48 goal club. I suspect your membership will expire within minutes, but it’s been a pleasure to have you alongside. ???? — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) November 15, 2021

At just 28 years of age, there’s no ceiling to what Kane can achieve if he puts his mind to it.

Antonio Conte will surely be hoping that he translates his international form onto the Premier League stage too.