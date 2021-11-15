“You couldn’t get near the guy” – Pundit reveals how he ranks Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes

Former Premier League midfielder Jamie O’Hara has revealed his ranking for Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

These three former England international are often regarded by many as being some of the greatest midfielders to play in the Premier League era, though things can sometimes get a bit more complicated if Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane are thrown into the equation.

Still, the similar playing styles of these three mean they keep being compared time and time again, though O’Hara has made the bold claim that he feels former Liverpool captain Gerrard is by some distance the best of the three.

Not taking anything away from Lampard btw he was sensational but just from my experience of playing against both Gerrard was just unbelievable closely followed by Scholes ?? https://t.co/G99Sk8tMPq — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) November 15, 2021

O’Hara first mentioned this on talkSPORT, and later followed up with a tweet in which he ranked the three players.

The former Spurs man has it as Gerrard, Scholes, Lampard – in that order.

Rather harshly, O’Hara seems to slightly dismiss Chelsea legend Lampard as being more of a goal-scorer than anything else, which perhaps overlooks other aspects of his game.

Then again, Manchester United fans will also surely come out insisting that Scholes was the best, so we’re unlikely to ever settle this.

Comment below with your rankings for this legendary trio!