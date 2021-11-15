Once the floodgates were opened, the goals just wouldn’t stop coming for England in San Marino.

Already two goals to the good through Harry Maguire and an own goal, Harry Kane then took over.

The Three Lions captain plundered four quick-fire goals to take his personal tally to seven in the last two games, and bring him to within six of breaking Wayne Rooney’s all-time England scoring record.

The way things are going in San Marino, he could even manage it on Monday night.

Harry Kane now has 13 goals for @England during 2021 ? That’s the most scored by any player in a single year in #ThreeLions history ?#ITVFootball | @HKane pic.twitter.com/2KOCMclQq0 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 15, 2021

Harry Kane scores back-to-back first half hat tricks for England ? The perfect penalty ? pic.twitter.com/n2E4DVmC0j — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 15, 2021

