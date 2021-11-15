Video: Harry Kane’s quick fire quadruple makes it six for England against San Marino

England National Team
Posted by

Once the floodgates were opened, the goals just wouldn’t stop coming for England in San Marino.

Already two goals to the good through Harry Maguire and an own goal, Harry Kane then took over.

The Three Lions captain plundered four quick-fire goals to take his personal tally to seven in the last two games, and bring him to within six of breaking Wayne Rooney’s all-time England scoring record.

MORE: Should Liverpool extend his contract?

The way things are going in San Marino, he could even manage it on Monday night.

Pictures from ITV Sport and ESPN FC

More Stories Harry Kane Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.