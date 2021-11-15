The only surprise when Harry Maguire opened the scoring for England in San Marino was that the goal didn’t come until the sixth minute.

As expected in this World Cup qualifier, the Three Lions had all of the possession in the opening exchanges.

It’s become something of a trademark for Maguire to come rampaging into the box late, and with his powerful run unchecked, it allowed him time to measure his header to perfection.

