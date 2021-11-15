Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly both considering a transfer swoop for in-form Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan.

The South Korea international is currently on loan at Wolves from RB Leipzig, and his impressive form since arriving in the Premier League now has even bigger clubs on alert for his potential availability in the near future.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool and City are both ready to pounce for Hwang if Wolves are unable to strike a permanent deal for him.

The report suggests, however, that Wolves will step up efforts to make his loan into a permanent move in January, so as to avoid the prospect of bigger sides coming in for him in the summer.

Liverpool could do with a signing like Hwang to give them more depth up front, with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino showing signs of being past their peak.

City, meanwhile, never really replaced Sergio Aguero and have occasionally looked a little light in attack this season.