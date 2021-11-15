Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic absolutely clattered into Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta during last night’s clash between Spain and Sweden.

Watch below as the veteran AC Milan forward showed the rather uglier side of his game that can sometimes show itself on the pitch…

NOOOO ATROPELLARON A AZPI ?????? pic.twitter.com/8Dw5wysLcr — Falcons (@Falcons) November 14, 2021

It’s not clear why he went in so hard on Azpilicueta when the ball didn’t seem to near him, and there didn’t seem to be any build-up to this incident.