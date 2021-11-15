The next few weeks will be a hugely important time for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

If the Norwegian can’t arrest the spiral that the Red Devils are in, the powers-that-be have to decide whether they can afford to allow him another half season in charge of the first team, or whether they take the plunge and go for a new voice in the dressing room.

Ahead of the January transfer window will almost certainly be the best time to bring someone in, given that they could then look to bring in some new players to freshen things up.

Zinedine Zidane is being mentioned more regularly now as a possible candidate, including in this article from Manchester Evening News, however, the United hierarchy are wasting valuable time if they intend to try and ensure the Frenchman is next in the Old Trafford hot-seat.

That’s because he has no interest in moving to the Premier League. Mundo Deportivo say his preference is the French national team position, or replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain if that opportunity arose.

There’s little doubt he would be a success wherever he went and to that end, United’s interest is understood, but they have to start looking elsewhere or risk looking foolish and unprepared yet again if Solskjaer’s tenure quickly becomes untenable.