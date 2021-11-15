Chelsea ready to pounce for transfer of star who’s unhappy at being asked to take a huge pay cut

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne amid doubts over his future with the Serie A giants.

The Italy international is nearing the end of his contract with Napoli, who have supposedly left him surprised and upset by insisting that he take a 50 per cent pay cut, according to Marca.

This has seemingly alerted Chelsea, who are keen on Insigne as a possible option to give them more fire-power up front, according to Marca.

The Blues would surely do well to pounce for this top talent, with Insigne likely to be an upgrade on inconsistent performers such as Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Lorenzo Insigne is a transfer target for Chelsea
The 30-year-old is something of a legendary figure at Napoli, having spent his entire career at the club and scoring 114 goals for them in total.

However, it seems Insigne’s love affair with Napoli could now be coming to an end, and it would be intriguing to see this talented and skilful attacking player in the Premier League.

Chelsea are currently European champions and sit top of the Premier League table, so should be a tempting destination for a player like Insigne, who is unlikely to want to join another Italian team out of loyalty to Napoli, according to Marca.

