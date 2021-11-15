Arsenal in contact over attacker transfer, club will clear player to make the final decision

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco.

The Spain international is heading towards being a free agent at the end of this season, and is no longer as important a part of the Madrid first-team as he was in the past.

It remains to be seen if Isco can revive his career from here, but Todo Fichajes report that Arsenal have maintained contacts with him ahead of a possible transfer deal.

It seems the Gunners would be prepared to take a gamble on Isco, which perhaps makes sense given that they’re lacking that kind of spark in their attacking midfield at the moment.

Some would argue that Arsenal never really replaced Mesut Ozil, with Martin Odegaard not quite having the kind of impact many might’ve expected from him at this point.

Isco might end up being the superior option if Mikel Arteta can get the 29-year-old back to his best again, as he was for many years one of the finest creative midfield players in Europe.

Todo Fichajes suggest Real won’t stand in Isco’s way, with the player cleared to make the final decision on his future.