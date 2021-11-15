Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard.

West Ham and Everton are also mentioned as being among the suitors for the England international, alongside even more surprising big names like Barcelona and Juventus, according to a report from Todo Fichajes.

Arsenal’s interest in Lingard is intriguing, however, as it suggests Mikel Arteta really is getting desperate in his bid to find new attacking players after the lack of impact made by club-record signing Nicolas Pepe (fee via BBC Sport).

Lingard showed during his loan spell at West Ham last season that he still has something to offer, though we’re not quite sure Arsenal fans would accept a player who’s only warmed the bench for one of their rivals.

On top of that, Lingard has notably trolled Arsenal in the past with his dance moves after scoring against them at the Emirates Stadium.

Perhaps Gooners could forgive him if he proved to be a fine signing for their club, but there’s no doubt there’s a bit of a history between them and the divisive 28-year-old.

West Ham fans would surely welcome Lingard back after the tremendous impact he had there in the second half of last season, and Todo Fichajes claim, similarly to the Sun, that Man Utd have lowered their asking price for the player.