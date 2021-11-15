Manchester United face competition for transfer of AC Milan star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly among the main transfer suitors for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international is said to be set to reject all offers to remain at Milan, and Todo Fichajes state that Real Madrid are the latest big name to show an interest in him.

Kessie looks like he could be ideal for the Spanish giants as they’ll soon need to think about replacing a number of their ageing players in midfield.

Todo Fichajes also mention interest from Man Utd, however, and they’re another top side who could do with improving their options in the middle of the park.

It’s been a poor start to the season for the Red Devils, and it increasingly looks like it was a mistake not to bring in an upgrade on Fred during the summer.

Franck Kessie is a target for Manchester United and Real Madrid
More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal green light to complete surprise £30m transfer
Latest update surely shows Man United should walk away from talks with Zinedine Zidane
Two in, two out for Chelsea, but Man United pose a threat for one big-name transfer target

If United could land Kessie on a free next season, however, that could end up being great business for MUFC.

The 24-year-old has had a fine career in Serie A and looks like his all-ground game would be well suited to the demands of the Premier League.

United have also been strongly linked with West Ham’s Declan Rice for that position, as per the Independent and others, but he’d likely be far more expensive than free agent Kessie.

United are a bit of a mess at the moment, however, so Kessie might well find there are numerous other more tempting offers for him, including one from Madrid.

More Stories Franck Kessie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.