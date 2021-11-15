Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly among the main transfer suitors for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international is said to be set to reject all offers to remain at Milan, and Todo Fichajes state that Real Madrid are the latest big name to show an interest in him.

Kessie looks like he could be ideal for the Spanish giants as they’ll soon need to think about replacing a number of their ageing players in midfield.

Todo Fichajes also mention interest from Man Utd, however, and they’re another top side who could do with improving their options in the middle of the park.

It’s been a poor start to the season for the Red Devils, and it increasingly looks like it was a mistake not to bring in an upgrade on Fred during the summer.

If United could land Kessie on a free next season, however, that could end up being great business for MUFC.

The 24-year-old has had a fine career in Serie A and looks like his all-ground game would be well suited to the demands of the Premier League.

United have also been strongly linked with West Ham’s Declan Rice for that position, as per the Independent and others, but he’d likely be far more expensive than free agent Kessie.

United are a bit of a mess at the moment, however, so Kessie might well find there are numerous other more tempting offers for him, including one from Madrid.