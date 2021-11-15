Manchester United are reportedly ready to let goalkeeper Dean Henderson go out on loan for as long as 18 months.

The England international has long looked a hugely promising young player at Old Trafford, having shone during his time on loan at Sheffield United, but it seems David de Gea remains the clear first choice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It now seems that Man Utd are ready to further display their faith in De Gea by allowing Henderson to leave for a year and a half in order to get more playing time, according to the Sun.

We’re not sure all Red Devils fans will agree with this move, but it sends a very strong signal that United are backing De Gea as their first choice for the foreseeable future.

De Gea has looked back to his best recently, but it’s worth remembering that the Spanish shot-stopper also showed real signs of decline at points last season.

Henderson, however, didn’t quite do enough when he was given a run in the first-team, so perhaps he’s not ready to be number one for such a big club yet.

It will be interesting to see if MUFC can agree a deal with anyone to take Henderson on a long-term loan, and fans will hope this allows the 24-year-old to finally develop his game enough to return to the club and become first choice.

It’s a bit of a gamble, however, as it’s not immediately obvious that De Gea will continue his recent revival and provide a reliable option in goal for such a long period.