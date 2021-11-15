Video: “I wanted to kill him” – Man United legend reveals the moment he was infuriated by Man City maverick

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has recalled the time he wanted to “kill” former Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli.

The Red Devils had just been beaten by Man City in the FA Cup semi-final in 2011, and Ferdinand was not at all happy with the way Balotelli conducted himself at the end of the game.

Watch the video below, with Ferdinand in conversation with former City captain Vincent Kompany, where he explains that he was infuriated by Balotelli making disrespectful gestures to the Man Utd fans after the game…

They go on to discuss Balotelli further, and it’s interesting to get Kompany’s insight on the eccentric Italian.

It seems clear Kompany rated his old team-mate highly, and he can’t quite work out why he wasn’t able to really live up to his full potential.

