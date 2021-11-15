Video: Dramatic late Aleksandar Mitrovic goal makes Cristiano Ronaldo cry

Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears after a dramatic late goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Serbia a 2-1 win over Portugal.

The header from Mitrovic ensured Serbia qualified for the World Cup, sparking huge celebrations from the away team at the end of the game.

It also means Portugal missed out on the chance to ensure qualification, and now have to wait a little longer, and you can see how much it meant to an emotional Ronaldo at the end…

Aleksandar Mitrovic sends Serbia to the World Cup with a last-minute winner, making Cristiano Ronaldo cry. You know it’s a big goal when the subs pile in for the celebrations pic.twitter.com/XxHsguPQh3 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) November 15, 2021

The Manchester United forward looks like he might even be crying a little after the full time whistle.

After his club’s poor recent form, it’s not surprising that Portugal also suffering is taking its toll on Ronaldo.