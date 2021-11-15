Video: Dramatic late Aleksandar Mitrovic goal makes Cristiano Ronaldo cry

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears after a dramatic late goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Serbia a 2-1 win over Portugal.

The header from Mitrovic ensured Serbia qualified for the World Cup, sparking huge celebrations from the away team at the end of the game.

It also means Portugal missed out on the chance to ensure qualification, and now have to wait a little longer, and you can see how much it meant to an emotional Ronaldo at the end…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star becomes top transfer target for club’s new manager
Antonio Conte’s Man Utd transfer demands show they were right to resist the urge to hire him
“The time has not yet come” – River Plate club chief makes bold claim over Aston Villa target

The Manchester United forward looks like he might even be crying a little after the full time whistle.

After his club’s poor recent form, it’s not surprising that Portugal also suffering is taking its toll on Ronaldo.

More Stories aleksandar mitrovic Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.