The spirit with which Patrice Evra clearly lives his life is hugely infectious, and he undoubtedly put a smile on many faces with his latest antics.
At a Q&A with The Athletic journalist, Andy Mitten, the Frenchman decided that it would be a good idea to sing Wonderwall whilst up on stage.
MORE: Should Liverpool extend his contract?
He needed a handful of backing singers to help of course, so taking to his social media account, he decided to film himself and the whole audience.
feeling like a rock star ??? thank you soo much for all the love and support guys ????? #mondaymotivation #ilovethisgame #postive4evra #manchester pic.twitter.com/cinLfspix9
— Patrice Evra (@Evra) November 15, 2021