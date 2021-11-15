Video: Patrice Evra really loves this game as he sings Wonderwall with the crowd during Q&A in Manchester

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The spirit with which Patrice Evra clearly lives his life is hugely infectious, and he undoubtedly put a smile on many faces with his latest antics.

At a Q&A with The Athletic journalist, Andy Mitten, the Frenchman decided that it would be a good idea to sing Wonderwall whilst up on stage.

MORE: Should Liverpool extend his contract?

He needed a handful of backing singers to help of course, so taking to his social media account, he decided to film himself and the whole audience.

More Stories Andy Mitten Patrice Evra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.