Video: Journalist provides update on Sergio Ramos’ PSG future

Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to Football Espana about Sergio Ramos’ future at Paris Saint-Germain after surprise recent transfer rumours suggesting he could already be on his way out of the club.

Ramos joined PSG from Real Madrid in the summer but is yet to play for his new side due to problems with injuries.

Still, Romano insists Ramos is not currently looking likely to leave the Parc des Princes, with the Ligue 1 giants aware that he could still have an important role to play this season, with any final decision on his future likely to come closer to the end of the season…

In this clip from @azulfeehely's exclusive interview with @FabrizioRomano, Sergio Ramos is discussed. The Andalusian is yet to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain since joining in the summer. Will he make it in Paris? Could his contract be rescinded? Fabrizio opines. pic.twitter.com/dxRVOLNk09 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 15, 2021

PSG fans will now just have to hope Ramos can put his fitness issues behind him and get back on the pitch as soon as possible.