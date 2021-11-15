Man Utd reach ‘agreement in principle’ with new manager, but continuing talks with another candidate

The latest Manchester United rumours suggest the club’s hunt for a new manager is still going strong.

The Red Devils may be publicly backing the struggling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but CaughtOffside understands that a verbal agreement is in place with Brendan Rodgers, and it seems Zinedine Zidane is still an option as well.

Zidane is one of the biggest names currently out of work, and he’d surely be a tempting option for a host of top clubs around Europe.

Man Utd seem to be maintaining talks with the French tactician’s camp, despite his doubts over accepting an offer to take over at Old Trafford, according to Rudy Galetti…

Galetti also reports that Rodgers has an agreement with United, but it seems they’re keen to keep their options open and aren’t giving up on Zidane just yet.

MUFC fans will surely be happy if either of these big names comes in after the dire form of the side under Solskjaer so far this season.