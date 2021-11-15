Monday night’s World Cup Group I qualifier between San Marino and England could be at risk of being postponed.

The Sun report that a loud bang was heard just outside the ground, with smoke plumes being seen, and the stadium plunged into darkness as a result.

With just a point required for the Three Lions to qualify for Qatar 2022, it wouldn’t be the best timing for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Furthermore, against a team that have lost all nine of their qualifiers thus far, there would be expected to be easy pickings for the visitors.

MORE: Should Liverpool extend his contract?

For Harry Kane there is an extra incentive.

He is just 10 goals away from becoming the all-time leading goalscorer for his country, and if he were to hit a scoring sweet spot as he did against Albania, then it’s entirely possible he could hit the heights in Qatar.

With only a couple of hours to go until kick-off, a decision will need to be made quickly.

More Stories / Latest News Record-breaking Premier League US TV rights deal close to completion Barcelona edging closer to more good news with Gavi’s contract renewal imminent Video: ‘He was a joke’ – Jamie O’Hara settles the Gerrard v Lampard debate

The safety of supporters, players and staff is paramount, so the game should only go ahead if this can still be guaranteed.