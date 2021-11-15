San Marino v England at risk after loud bang outside ground plunges stadium into darkness

Monday night’s World Cup Group I qualifier between San Marino and England could be at risk of being postponed.

The Sun report that a loud bang was heard just outside the ground, with smoke plumes being seen, and the stadium plunged into darkness as a result.

With just a point required for the Three Lions to qualify for Qatar 2022, it wouldn’t be the best timing for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Furthermore, against a team that have lost all nine of their qualifiers thus far, there would be expected to be easy pickings for the visitors.

For Harry Kane there is an extra incentive.

He is just 10 goals away from becoming the all-time leading goalscorer for his country, and if he were to hit a scoring sweet spot as he did against Albania, then it’s entirely possible he could hit the heights in Qatar.

Harry Kane could benefit from a few more goals against San Marino

With only a couple of hours to go until kick-off, a decision will need to be made quickly.

The safety of supporters, players and staff is paramount, so the game should only go ahead if this can still be guaranteed.

