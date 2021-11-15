It was always going to be a long night for San Marino given that they’d lost all nine of their previous World Cup qualifying games.

Their cause wasn’t helped when the hosts allowed Harry Maguire to power home an early opener, and their night got even worse after 15 minutes when Fillipo Fabbri put through his own net.

A tame shot from Bukayo Saka wasn’t likely to cause any danger until Fabbri stuck a leg out and diverted the ball home.

