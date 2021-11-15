The second-half of the game in San Marino took on exactly the same pattern as the first, with England dominating possession and scoring the goals to underline their superiority.

Across the 90 minutes, the Three Lions had the ball 85 percent of the time and restricted their hosts to just one shot on target.

Already six goals to the good before half-time, Emile Smith Rowe bagged one on his full debut just before the hour, before Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka completed a 10-0 rout to send Gareth Southgate’s side to the 2022 World Cup in style.

