“The time has not yet come” – River Plate club chief makes bold claim over Aston Villa target

One of the most sought-after talents outside of Europe is River Plate forward Julián Álvarez. This season, the 21-year-old has made 16 appearances for the Argentine club, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists.

This performance has many across the pond with clubs like AC Milan, Aston Villa, and Atlético de Madrid to have an interest in the Argentine forward. However, it doesn’t seem as though River Plate wants to lose its jewel.

Fichajes relayed the comments made by club chief Jorge Brito, who stated the desire to extend the forward and keep him until the end of the FIFA World Cup next year.

“The objective is to speak with his representative and reach an agreement so that Julián can stay,” Brito said. “He is young, he has grown a lot, the world is talking about him, and next year there is a World Cup. In our opinion, the time has not yet come to say goodbye to him.”

However, the only issue with this plan is that Álvarez is under contract until December 2022, so he can depart on a free transfer unless both parties agree to an extension.

It seems as though River Plate is hoping to reach an extension and hope the 21-year-old receives a call up to the Argentina national and can feature in matches to raise his value.

River Plate is rolling the dice on this matter since they already lost a forward this past summer when Rafael Santos Borré left on a free transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt with the South American being left empty-handed.