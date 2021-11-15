Wolves are reportedly being tipped as transfer suitors for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek this January.

The Netherlands international is looking increasingly likely to leave Man Utd in the near future, according to Fabrizio Romano, and now the Birmingham Mail state that Wolves could be interested.

The likes of Barcelona and Everton have been linked with Van de Beek in recent times as well, so it seems he won’t be short of options this winter.

Despite the former Ajax man’s struggles at Old Trafford, he remains highly regarded from his time in his native Holland.

Wolves have improved a lot in recent years so could be a tempting destination for someone like Van de Beek as he looks to get his career back on track.

United fans may be disappointed with how Van de Beek’s time at the club has gone, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer barely giving him any opportunity to impress.

The 24-year-old could well go on to shine somewhere else if he does move on, joining the likes of Angel Di Maria and Romelu Lukaku in improving their form after getting away from United.