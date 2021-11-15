Despite both having stopped playing at the top level years ago, the debate as to who was better between Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard rages on.

What’s abundantly clear is that both were at the very pinnacle of the game for almost the entirety of their careers, however, for talkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara, there’s one clear winner in this particular argument.

Though the former Tottenham star rates Lampard’s goalscoring abilities, he noted that Gerrard’s all-round excellence sees him as the better midfielder.