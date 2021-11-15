Tottenham have reportedly put together a transfer package worth around €75million as they go all out for the transfer of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The in-form 21-year-old is attracting plenty of interest at the moment after his terrific form in Serie A, with his name dominating the transfer gossip columns ahead of January.

Spurs are one of the teams being most strongly linked with Vlahovic, with new manager Antonio Conte thought to have made him a priority target for this winter.

Now reports breaking this afternoon claim Tottenham have already put together a package to try to get this exciting deal done…

Tottenham Hotspur have put together a package worth €75m to sign Fiorentina and Serbia forward Dušan Vlahovi? in January. .@Daily_Hotspur #THFC ? #COYS pic.twitter.com/qHa0JocYaT — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) November 15, 2021

THFC fans will hope this comes to pass, and it is worth noting that this source was also one of the first to reveal that Conte was poised to take over as manager.

With Harry Kane not at his best so far this season, it makes sense that Conte is eager to bring in more fire-power up front this January.

Vlahovic seems ideal to take the pressure off Kane, and could also be ideal to provide more high-quality link-up play in the final third.