Fiorentina are reportedly ready to cash in on star player Dusan Vlahovic for around £70million, with Tottenham and Manchester City among his suitors.

The Serbia international has shone in Serie A in recent times and it seems inevitable that a bigger club will snap him up before long.

The 21-year-old has an impressive record of 31 goals in his last 53 games in all competitions, and it seems clear he’d do a fine job for the likes of Spurs and City.

Both these teams are being strongly linked with Vlahovic by the Sun, who add that Fiorentina seem resigned to letting him go in the near future as he recently turned down a new contract with La Viola.

Vlahovic is said to be a priority for new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who wants the skilful front-man to help take the pressure off Harry Kane up front.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Kane, who hasn’t looked his old self at all, and there’s no doubt that’s affecting the whole Spurs team.

Bringing in a quality attacking player like Vlahovic could be a big help for Spurs in the second half of the season.