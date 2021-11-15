In a blow for David Moyes and his West Ham side, the claret and blue travelling army won’t be able to offer their support to the east Londoners during their Europa League away fixture against Rapid Vienna.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers have been punished by UEFA because of fan troubles in Belgium the last time that West Ham played an away game in the competition, against Genk.

The east Londoners have been fine €30,000 and been banned from selling tickets for one match, as well as being fined another €4,500 for the throwing of objects.

MORE: Should Liverpool extend his contract?

With 10 points from their four Europa League matches so far, West Ham are in a great position to qualify for the knockout stages.

However, they’ve undoubtedly been helped by the voice support of their loyal followers.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Doesn’t sit well with me’ – Andy Cole unhappy with Solskjaer treatment at Man United ‘Arsenal takeover’ – These England fans have a mixed reaction to Smith Rowe and Ramsdale’s first starts No surprise that Barcelona are going to have a hard time shifting Luuk de Jong

Assuming the Hammers do make it out of the group stage, the fans will need to be on their best behaviour in the latter stages of a competition which they’re now favourites in.