“The impact has been great” – Journalist lifts the lid on Xavi’s start as Barcelona manager

Fabrizio Romano says Xavi has already made a great impact at Barcelona after recently replacing Ronald Koeman as their manager.

The former Barcelona and Spain midfielder is relatively inexperienced at the highest level of management, but it seems the Catalan giants were impressed by his work at Qatari side Al Sadd.

Xavi is now taking over a struggling Barca side, but Romano has spoken of an early positive impact made by the club legend at the Nou Camp, in an interview with Football Espana…

Is Xavi's return to Barcelona simply part of the trend that's seen big clubs appoint former legends as coaches? Or does this feel different? @FabrizioRomano, in his exclusive interview with @azulfeehely, believes that Xavi and Steven Gerrard are two special cases. pic.twitter.com/9DKcjV21bc — Football España (@footballespana_) November 15, 2021

It will be interesting to see the effects of this once Xavi takes charge of a game, but Barcelona fans will surely be encouraged by these words from the well-connected Romano.