Latest update surely shows Man United should walk away from talks with Zinedine Zidane

Manchester United have reportedly been holding talks with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, but he seems unconvinced about taking the job.

According to journalist Pedro Almeida via his Instagram post below, Zidane’s preference is to manage a national team, with Man Utd clearly not jumping out at him as a particularly tempting opportunity.

Zidane enjoyed plenty of success at Real Madrid, but if the French tactician were to take over at Old Trafford, it would be a very different kind of challenge.

During his time at the Bernabeu, Zidane had Cristiano Ronaldo at the peak of his powers, as well as so many other experienced winners in his squad, such as Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric.

By contrast, this United side is struggling badly and has been for some time, with Ronaldo arriving at the age of 36 and looking unable to carry the rest of the squad, which lacks experience in some key areas.

It’s not too surprising Zidane might not fancy it, but MUFC should only be pursuing a manager who really wants this challenge.

Brendan Rodgers is understood to have verbally agreed to take control of the Red Devils, and he seems more like what the club needs right now.