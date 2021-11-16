“Absolutely disgraceful!” Daily Mirror slammed by fans after monumental Mendy error

The Daily Mirror has made a horrendous error while reporting on the recent and shocking news concerning disgraced Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy.

News on Tuesday morning confirmed that the Manchester City defender has been charged with an additional two counts of rape – taking his total number of charges to six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

If the story weren’t sensitive enough, the Daily Mirror, one of Britain’s largest mainstream media outlets, appeared to confuse Mendy with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

@DailyMirror this is horrific reporting of a very serious case. This picture is clearly @ChelseaFC’s Edouard Mendy and NOT Benjamin Mendy.

Indefensible. pic.twitter.com/oU0aYEDjx6 — Gareth Leitch (@GarethLeitch) November 16, 2021

Following the huge and downright absurd error, huge sections of football fans have been quick to take to social media to call out the news outlet – and rightly so.

Disgraceful reporting @DailyMirror, not that I’m surprised by your gutter press reporting and lack of research. https://t.co/tQxlfh7QbK — Becca ???? (@thisiscivicx) November 16, 2021