“Absolutely disgraceful!” Daily Mirror slammed by fans after monumental Mendy error

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

The Daily Mirror has made a horrendous error while reporting on the recent and shocking news concerning disgraced Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy.

News on Tuesday morning confirmed that the Manchester City defender has been charged with an additional two counts of rape – taking his total number of charges to six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

MORE: Ex-Premier League striker urges Chelsea loanee to make January switch to Elland Road

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Man Utd ace names preference out of Rodgers or Zidane as he expects the club to be “considering its options”
Harry Maguire’s sister ‘likes’ brutal tweet mocking Roy Keane
Ex-Premier League striker urges Chelsea loanee to make January switch to Elland Road

If the story weren’t sensitive enough, the Daily Mirror, one of Britain’s largest mainstream media outlets, appeared to confuse Mendy with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Following the huge and downright absurd error, huge sections of football fans have been quick to take to social media to call out the news outlet – and rightly so.

More Stories Benjamin Mendy Edouard Mendy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.