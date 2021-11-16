Arsenal look to have been dealt a potential injury blow ahead of their big Premier League game against Liverpool this weekend.

The Gunners will want to have everyone available for this one, but there’s a possible concern regarding club captain and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been ruled out of his country’s international fixture against Egypt this evening, with one of his team-mates, Bruno Manga, saying he’d picked up a knock.

“I expect a good game between us and Egypt. The Egyptian national team has a lot of good players,” Manga said.

“We came here to leave with a good result and we will do our best to return to Gabon with the three points.

“Aubameyang will miss the game due to injury, and the Egyptian national team is strong, it’s enough to say that they have Mohamed Salah, it will be a difficult match.”

Arsenal fans will hope this isn’t anything too serious and that Aubameyang has a chance of making it back for the Liverpool game on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have shown some improvement in recent times, while Liverpool have suffered a bit of a blip, so it’s not a bad time to be going to Anfield, provided Aubameyang is available to provide that goal threat he’s so capable of.