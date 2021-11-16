Barcelona halt pursuit of Sterling as attacker eyes stunning move to Premier League rivals

Raheem Sterling is stalling on signing a new contract at Manchester City and this reluctance is now expected to see him leave the Etihad.

Despite being recently linked with a move to Spanish side Barcelona, the Catalan side’s pursuit of Sterling is now understood to have taken a backseat.

That’s according to a recent report from TMW, who claims the Manchester City wide-man is unlikely to make a January move to La Liga – not ideal for new manager Xavi, who needs his squad to make an almost immediate impact.

However, although Xavi has reportedly instructed the club’s scouts to cease ‘operation Sterling’, the winger could still soon find himself at a new club.

MORE: Video: Dramatic late Aleksandar Mitrovic goal makes Cristiano Ronaldo cry

Shockingly, it has been noted that Sterling likes the idea of joining Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and would welcome a sensational move to London.

With Pep Guardiola rumoured to be holding out for between £40m – £45m, a domestic January loan move in January could be on the cards, with the Gunners including the option to purchase the attacker outright come next summer.