Roy Keane says Manchester United missed out on signing with “scary potential”

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has heaped praise onto Borussia Dortmund and England wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

The former Red Devils captain is clearly a huge fan of the 18-year-old after witnessing his remarkable rise over the last couple of years.

Bellingham was already playing regularly in the Championship with Birmingham City when he was just 16 years of age, prompting Man Utd to try to sign him before he eventually opted to move to Dortmund.

It seems clear Keane feels his old club missed out on a signing with huge potential.

“He’s got a great chance, the kid, we love everything about him,” Keane said during punditry duty with ITV.

“What he does on the pitch, the way he speaks off it, he’s playing week in, week out for a top club [Borussia Dortmund]. The potential in this kid is scary.

“I saw him recently playing in a Champions League game and he was producing passes… I didn’t think he had that in his locker quite yet.

“The potential for this boy, he’s a good size, he’s like a boxer, he’s a strong powerful boy. Gareth [Southgate] must be rubbing his hands.”

United are particularly weak in midfield at the moment after poor performances from Fred and Nemanja Matic this season, so it’s painfully clear just how much Bellingham would’ve improved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.