Man City left-back Benjamin Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two further counts of rape by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The France international has been held in jail since first being charged with sexual assault back in August.

Man City suspended the player amid the allegations made against him, and the latest reports from PA Media suggest it’s getting even worse for Mendy as further charges are made against him.

#Breaking Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, 27, has been charged with two additional counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service said pic.twitter.com/775v5wSzdF — PA Media (@PA) November 16, 2021

Mendy has previously been refused bail and will face a trial in January 2022.

The previous attacks Mendy was found to have made against three different women already painted a pretty grim picture of the player’s life away from the pitch, and it seems there could soon be even more to add to the story.