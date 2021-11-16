Manchester United star eager for Arsenal transfer after Arteta request

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly keen on a transfer to Arsenal after being identified as a top target by Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish tactician is said to have spoken to the Arsenal board to request a move for Van de Beek, which would most likely be on an initial loan, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Gunners could do with adding more creativity and quality to their side, with Van de Beek perhaps ideal to give them more of a link between their midfield and attack after a relative lack of impact from summer signing Martin Odegaard so far this season.

Van de Beek has struggled for playing time at Man Utd, but he’s shown at former club Ajax what a talent he can be, and it’s easy to imagine he’ll resurrect his career if he gets away from Old Trafford in the near future.

Donny van de Beek to leave Man Utd for Arsenal?
More Stories / Latest News
Thiago Silva urges Chelsea to seal potential €60m transfer of fellow Brazilian
Club rubbing their hands as €50m-rated star receives transfer offers from Chelsea and others
Newcastle United have edge over Chelsea & PSG for exciting £43million transfer

Arsenal would do well to win the race for the Netherlands international, and they’ll hope they can end up making United live to regret not giving the player more of a chance.

From a neutral perspective, it would be great if Van de Beek could stay in the Premier League and show English football what he’s really capable of.

There’s every chance that the style of play at the Emirates Stadium would suit him more, which may be why Todo Fichajes suggest he’s eager to get the move to north London.

More Stories Donny van de Beek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.