Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly keen on a transfer to Arsenal after being identified as a top target by Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish tactician is said to have spoken to the Arsenal board to request a move for Van de Beek, which would most likely be on an initial loan, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Gunners could do with adding more creativity and quality to their side, with Van de Beek perhaps ideal to give them more of a link between their midfield and attack after a relative lack of impact from summer signing Martin Odegaard so far this season.

Van de Beek has struggled for playing time at Man Utd, but he’s shown at former club Ajax what a talent he can be, and it’s easy to imagine he’ll resurrect his career if he gets away from Old Trafford in the near future.

Arsenal would do well to win the race for the Netherlands international, and they’ll hope they can end up making United live to regret not giving the player more of a chance.

From a neutral perspective, it would be great if Van de Beek could stay in the Premier League and show English football what he’s really capable of.

There’s every chance that the style of play at the Emirates Stadium would suit him more, which may be why Todo Fichajes suggest he’s eager to get the move to north London.