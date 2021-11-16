Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has reportedly urged the Blues to seal a transfer move for Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao.

The veteran Brazilian is keen to see his fellow countryman join him at Stamford Bridge, according to Todo Fichajes, and has recommended him to manager Thomas Tuchel and other key figures at the club.

The report adds that Chelsea would likely have to pay around €60million to sign Militao, but this seems like it could be good business for the Blues amid doubts over Antonio Rudiger’s future.

The Germany international has been an important part of Tuchel’s defence, helping the west London giants to glory in the Champions League last season, but he’s now nearing the end of his contract.

If Rudiger is to move on, Militao could be an ideal signing to replace him in Chelsea’s defence, and it’s some compliment that a quality player like Silva is so keen on him.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on how this saga develops, but some may also be justified in having some doubts about Militao.

The 23-year-old hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Real Madrid, though he previously looked a hugely promising young player at Porto, so maybe there’s still time for him to turn his career around with a change of scene.