Ex-Premier League striker urges Chelsea loanee to make January switch to Elland Road

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is currently on loan with Premier League strugglers Norwich City.

After being brought in by former manager Daniel Farke at the beginning of the season, Gilmour, 20, had been expected to play an important role in the Canaries’ bid to remain in England’s top-flight.

However, after starting in just four Premier League matches under Farke, Gilmour now faces an uncertain future with suggestions the Blues are considering recalling him in January.

Prior to the young Scotsman’s move, there were reports he was on the radar of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United (Daily Record).

One person who feels a mid-season switch to Elland Road could prove to be a hugely successful move is ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips, who while speaking to Football Insider, said: “Gilmour hasn’t got much game time under his belt, and I can’t see why with where Norwich are in the league.

“There’s no point in him going back to Chelsea because he will hardly play.

“He should go back out on loan to somewhere like Leeds. Bielsa plays good football, they aren’t rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, and he will probably get more game time.

“Leeds play more of the type of football Gilmour is suited to, so it would be a great move for him.

“We’ve seen Bielsa get the best out of some youngsters and there’s no reason why he couldn’t do that with Gilmour.

“His next move has to be to go somewhere where he will play because we don’t want a young player completely disappearing.”

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

With a midfield consisting of Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Euros 2020 winner Jorginho, Phillips raises a good point that Gilmour is unlikely to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s first-team – at least at this point in his career anyway.

Tipped to grow and become one of the country’s finest defensive midfielders, the hype surrounding Gilmour, a product of the Blues’ academy, is very evident – especially among their own fans.

However, now at the age of 20, the next 18-months are going to prove decisive in the midfielder’s career.

Undoubtedly in need of game time, the fact Norwich City have recently dismissed Farke in favour of former Aston Villa boss, Dean Smith, could very well offer Gilmour the lifeline he has been needing.

Throughout his career, Smith has not been shy in trusting young players – an example of the manager’s previous youth successes have included 20-year-old Jacob Ramsey, who was awarded his competitive debut by Smith back in 2019 and has now gone on to feature in nearly 40 senior matches, in all competitions.

However, should Smith echo Farke’s same reluctance to field Gilmour, it goes without saying – not only will Chelsea have a big decision on their hands – so will the player himself.