Exclusive: Juventus shortlist Man City attacker as back-up for undecided Morata

Despite their ongoing discussions with on-loan striker Alvaro Morata, as things currently stand, there are no guarantees that the Spanish forward will remain with Juventus beyond next summer.

Morata, 29, joined Juventus on-loan from Atletico Madrid during the summer of 2020.

The striker’s loan move, which is set to span two full seasons, has seen the Spain international directly contribute to 82 goals in 151 matches, in all competitions.

With his time in Turin set to come to an end at the end of the current season, Juventus are already making moves to sign him on a cut-price permanent deal – an option the striker’s loan move contains.

However, the decision to remain in Serie A will need to be made by the 29-year-old and so far, he has yet to signal his intentions to Juventus.

In an attempt to plan for next season without the help of Morata, who could very well depart in just over six-month time, CaughtOffside understands that Juventus have made Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus their primary backup target.

A senior club source has confirmed to us that their pursuit of Jesus will not only hinge on what Morata decides but also on whether or not the Citizens sign a new striker themselves.

Following a failed summer bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, as things currently stand, Manchester City have just one outright senior striker at their disposal.

Although Pep Guardiola is blessed when it comes to attacking options, the side’s lack of firepower has been well-documented.

Should the Premier League champions end up signing either Kane, or Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland in the coming transfer windows, Juventus’ chances of luring Jesus away from the Emirates will be increased.