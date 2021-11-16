Harry Maguire’s sister ‘likes’ brutal tweet mocking Roy Keane

Roy Keane has recently taken aim at England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The centre-back, who has recently been in action for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions, has scored three goals, in all last two games.

Admittedly, the level of opposition has not been great with England’s last two games coming against San Marino and Albania.

Despite England playing against two much weaker teams, Maguire put in two decent performances and was even seen celebrating his goal against Albania by appearing to ‘silence’ his critics.

Keane slammed the defender’s celebration, suggesting that he’s been a ‘disgrace’ – particularly at club level with Manchester United.

Reacting to the Irishman’s recent comments, the defender’s sister, Daisy, has been spotted ‘liking’ a post appearing to put Keane’s international career down, in comparison with Maguire’s.

Ouch.