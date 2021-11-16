Man United’s talks with two players persuades one Red Devils ace to seek a transfer away

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson would reportedly favour a permanent transfer away from the club instead of a long-term loan.

The England international is said to have held talks with Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his future, and has come away from those discussions feeling that he should just leave permanently, according to 90min.

The report adds that the Red Devils look to have approached David de Gea over a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in 2023.

All in all, it’s not too surprising that this has led Henderson to believe his future lies elsewhere, with De Gea still clearly in the club’s long-term plans.

Dean Henderson’s Manchester United future is in doubt
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United misfit would be “a completely different player” at Liverpool, says pundit
Newcastle United in advanced talks over transfer of big-name Serie A star
Chelsea could come back in for La Liga star as Blues ace tipped to seal transfer away

It will be interesting to see how Henderson progresses from here, but he’s shown in the past during a loan at Sheffield United that he could be a player with a very big future.

Last season was perhaps his big chance to stake his claim for the number one spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, however, with De Gea’s own levels taking a dip, and he simply didn’t make the most of that opportunity.

More Stories David de Gea Dean Henderson Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.