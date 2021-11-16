Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski, with Nicolas Pepe possibly on offer to the Serie A giants in an exchange deal.

However, it seems Juventus are not keen on signing Arsenal flop Pepe and just want cash for Kulusevski, according to a report from Calciomercato.

The Gunners could certainly do with replacing Pepe as soon as possible, with the Ivory Coast international proving a major flop since his big move from Lille in 2019.

Kulusevski could make sense as an upgrade after showing great promise earlier in his career, though the Sweden international has also struggled for form lately as he’s not made much of an impact with Juve.

Still, the bigger challenge for Arsenal is in offloading Pepe, with Juventus unlikely to be the only club who aren’t willing to take a gamble on the 26-year-old.

The Italian giants may well be willing to offload Kulusevski, but AFC will have to come up with a more tempting offer to lure the 21-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.