Arsenal duo set to depart on free transfers next summer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly looking set to lose both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah on free transfers when their contracts expire at the end of this season.

That’s according to a report from football.london, who state that Mikel Arteta could have issues up front in the near future as those two players will be moving on.

The piece goes on to look at the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Luka Jovic as possible replacements to come in, noting that the duo’s departures could leave Arsenal a little light up front.

There would still be the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun, but the latter of those two are inexperienced at first-team level.

Alexandre Lacazette looks set to leave Arsenal
Eddie Nketiah is also expected to leave the Emirates Stadium
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea transfer target gives honest response to missing out on Stamford Bridge move
Report: Aston Villa among European clubs eyeing £5-million River Plate defender
Liverpool ace to get the start for Brazil against Argentina

Some Arsenal fans will perhaps be a bit disappointed to see Lacazette moving on, as the experienced Frenchman has looked a very solid squad player in recent times.

Nketiah, meanwhile, has risen up through Arsenal’s academy, but just doesn’t look to have developed as many would’ve hoped in recent times.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Eddie Nketiah Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.