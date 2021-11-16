Arsenal duo set to depart on free transfers next summer

Arsenal are reportedly looking set to lose both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah on free transfers when their contracts expire at the end of this season.

That’s according to a report from football.london, who state that Mikel Arteta could have issues up front in the near future as those two players will be moving on.

The piece goes on to look at the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Luka Jovic as possible replacements to come in, noting that the duo’s departures could leave Arsenal a little light up front.

There would still be the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun, but the latter of those two are inexperienced at first-team level.

Some Arsenal fans will perhaps be a bit disappointed to see Lacazette moving on, as the experienced Frenchman has looked a very solid squad player in recent times.

Nketiah, meanwhile, has risen up through Arsenal’s academy, but just doesn’t look to have developed as many would’ve hoped in recent times.