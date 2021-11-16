Newcastle and West Ham are reportedly set to be among the main clubs battling it out for the signing of Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard in the January transfer window.

The England international is set to be made available for a cut-price fee of just £10million this winter as he nears the end of his contract with Man Utd, and it seems he won’t be short of suitors in the Premier League.

A report from the Northern Echo suggests it will largely be a two-horse race for Lingard’s signature, with West Ham keen to re-sign the player who shone on loan for them last season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have unsurprisingly made Lingard a top target as they look to put together a more competitive squad under their new Saudi owners.

Lingard could be ideal for both of these teams, and it will be interesting to see which one ends up being his preference.

West Ham are currently looking more competitive in terms of being in the race for the top four, but one imagines Newcastle’s finances mean they’ll soon have a squad full of world class players.