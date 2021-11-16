Liverpool ace to get the start for Brazil against Argentina

When Brazil travels to the San Juan Province in Argentina, they will be doing so without Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro due to yellow accumulations.

Not having the 29-year-old now allows another player to gain minutes and show he’s a player that manager Tite can trust ahead of the World Cup. With no Casemiro, starting in the midfield goes to Liverpool’s Fabinho, per AS.

The 28-year-old only played five minutes in the win over Colombia, so his legs will be fresh against Argentina. The last game the Liverpool midfielder started for Brazil was in the October international window against Uruguay.

Fabinho played 71 minutes for the Seleção, where he won 12 of 15 duels, providing one key pass, and making 11 recoveries. The Liverpool midfielder is more than capable of filling the shoes of Casemiro for the match against Argentina.

Opportunities like these allow for Fabinho to display his quality and get the trust of Tite as he’ll have to begin pondering what player’s he’s considering to take to the World Cup next year.